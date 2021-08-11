August 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of August.

NAMES

Deputy Chairman of the Strategic Development and International Relations Department of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-technical Universitywas born in 1961 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Economy Institute and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University. Throughout his career Mr Nyssanbayev worked for the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2021.

First Deputy Akim (governor) of Kostanay regionwas born in 1968 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, the Chelyabinsk State University and the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Nurmukhambetov served as the akim (mayor) of Kostanay city and worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in May 2015.

Head of the Office of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1982 in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, the Central Asian University and the University of Singapore. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2021.

Kazakhstani professional boxer Ivanwas born in 1990 in Kostanay region. The first time he stepped into the ring he was 15 years old. In 2012 he clinched bronze at the Summer Olympic Games in London and repeated his success at 2016 Rio Olympics. Dychko won many medals at various boxing championships in Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Jordan, South Korea, and Qatar. He kicked off his professional career in September 2017.