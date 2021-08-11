Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 11th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 11.

EVENTS

1995 – The memorial Mausoleum of Abai and Shakarim is opened in the Zhidebai tract.

2009 – The solemn opening of the Kazakh-Japanese exhibition takes place at the UN headquarters in New York.

2010 – The book «The Strategy of Radical Renewal of the Global Community and the Partnership of Civilizations» by then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is translated into Arabic and published in Saudi Arabia.

2016 – The new infra-sound station to register unsanctioned nuclear tests at the world’s test sites is launched in the village of Makanchi, East Kazakhstan region.

2017 – Kazakhstani judoka Nurzat Salimbayev wins 60kg silver at the Cadet World Championships in Santiago, Chile.

2018 – The solemn opening of the transport hub – the ferry complex of the Kuryk port takes place in Mangistau region.

2018 – Kazakhstan takes over as chair of the Tourism Council of the CIS.

2019 – The Museum of Islamic art is opened at the Khalif Altai Mosque in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2020 – Bulgaria holds the official ceremony of opening a bas-relief of Abai at the Allay of Distinguished Personalities in Sveti Vlas.

