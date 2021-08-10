August 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of August.

Abai Kunanbaev (1845-1904) – a great Kazakh poet, composer, philosopher, founder and first classicist of Kazakh written literature.

He was born in the foothills of the Shyngys mountains, Karkaralinsk (today’s Abai) district, East Kazakhstan region.

Abai authored around 170 verses and 56 translations, wrote «The Book of Words». He also composed around 20 melodies.









Yeleusiz Buirin (1874-1933) – one of the first Kazakh journalists, poet, public figure. He is the one who introduced the work «Kazakhstan».

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Zhangirkhan school in the Bukey Horde, Kazan Pedagogical Seminary.

He worked as a teacher of the Russian language and literature at the city school in Astrakhan.

From 1911 to 1913, Yeleusiz served as an editor of Kazakhstan newspaper. In 1920, he held different posts in the bodies of Soviet authority. Between 1930 and 1932, he was a researcher at the Almaty Central Museum.

Murat Kussainov (1948) – composer, one of the founders and head of Dos Mukasan ensemble, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan, member-correspondent of the Academy of Art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl reigon, he graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Kurmangazy Almaty Consevatory.

In 1991, he established the first private music center Auen in Kazakhstan.

Kussainov is the author of over 30 songs and musical works.





Maksut Kulzhanov (1949) - founder of the Public Health School of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute.

In 2013, he worked as Chairman of the Board of the Republican Medical Chamber.

















Venera Nigmatulina (1962) – a Kazakh film actress.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Tashkent State Theatre and Art Institute.

Throughout her career, she worked as a producer, scrip writer, and TV host. In 2000 and 2002, she acted as Vice President of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan.









Aigul Kapbarova (1975) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

Born in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, journalist.

She took up her recent post in June 2019.













Aruzhan Sain (1976) – the Commissioner for Children in Kazakhstan, public figure, TB host, actress, producer, director of the Miloserdiye charitable foundation.

Born in Kyzylorda city, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University

She was appointed to the current post in July 2019.













Aslan Tukiyev (1979) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city, she graduated from the Karaganda Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Karaganda Economics University, took upskilling courses and scientific internships in Turkey, Germany, France, and Latvia.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.



