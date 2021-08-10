August 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 10th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 10.

DATES

Abai Day

The birthday of great Kazakh poet Abai (10 August 1845) official became a holiday in Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020. Abai is a Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, public figure and founder of the Kazakh written literature.

EVENTS

1995 - The Abai state cultural and historical memorial complex is unveiled in the city of Semipalatinsk. It also includes a museum, a madrassa and a mosque where Abai studied.

2010 – A 10m-monument to eminent son of the Kazakh land, composer Suyunbay Aronuly next to the Sports Palace is installed in Taldykorgan city. The bronze monument is designed by Kazakh architect Kazbek Zharylgapov and sculptor Merlan Azmagambetov.

2012 - The volume of oil extracted from the Karakuduk oilfield located 365 kilometers northeast from Aktau city in Mangistau region exceeds the mark of 10 million tons. Oil is first discovered in the Karaduk oilfield back in 1972, however, the industrial exploration starts only in 1998. The first million tons of oil is extracted in 2003.

2014 – Two sisters from Kazakhstan Kseniya and Anastasia Mikhailovskiy take part in the 9th edition of the Little Miss Universe Awards in Tbilisi, Georgia. Kseniya is crowned the Little Miss Universe – 2014, Super Grand prix titles, while Anastasia becomes the Little Miss Universe grand prix-2014.

2014 - Two prominent Kazakhstani wrestlers Vadim Psaryev and Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov are inducted into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame in Switzerland.

2016 - Kunanbay film is screened as part of the main program of the 7th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival along with 60 feature films, documentaries and animated films from 33 countries.

2017 - Kazakhstan for the first time in history takes part in the 18th World Summer Polonia Games held in the Polish city of Toruń. The event brings together teams of amateur athletes from 32 countries. Team Kazakhstan consists of 17 amateur athletes from the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty who collect 11 medals at the event.

2017 - National Geographic-produced film about the Kazakh capital’s Nur-Sultan (former Astana) constructions premieres in 22 languages in more than 40 countries.

2017 – The State of Qatar announces free of charge visas for the nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan who can now stay in its territory for 30 days with a possible 30-day extension of their visas.

2017 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is named the Best Singer of the Year at Golden Melody Awards in Hong Kong.

2020 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues collectors’ coins ‘ABAI. 175 JYL’ as part of ‘The Outstanding Events and People’ series.



