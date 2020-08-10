August 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 10th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 10.

DATES

Abai Day

Kazakhstan has recently declared August 10 as Abai Day to celebrate Kazakh prominent poet Abai’s birthday (born August 10, 1845). Abai is a father of the Kazakh written literature, author, poet, composer, thinker, enlightener, and public figure.

EVENTS

The Abai state cultural and historical and literary-memorial complex was opened in 1995 in the city of Semipalatinsk, in which one can find a museum, madrassa and mosque where Abai had studied.

2010 saw the installation of the statue to the prominent son of Kazakh soil, composer Suyunbay Aronuly facing the Sports Palace building took place. The statue’s authors are renowned Kazakh architect Kazbek Zharylgapov and sculptor Merlan Azmagambetov.

In 2012, the volume of oil extracted from the Karakuduk oilfield, Mangistau region, reached 10 million tons. The oilfield is 365 kilometers northeast from Aktau city. Oil was first discovered in Karaduk oilfield in 1972, which followed by industrial exploration in 1998. In 2003, the first million tons of oil was extracted.

In 2014, Tbilisi, Georgia, held the Little Miss Universe Awards, where Kazakhstan was represented by sisters Kseniya and Anastasia – 13 and 10 years old at the time, respectively.

Kseniya performed the Akku dance and was awarded the Little Miss Universe – 2014, Super Grand prix titles. Anastasia was given the Little Miss Universe grand prix-2014 title in her age category as well as the Little Miss Elegance 2014 title. She also received a certificate for the best national costume.

In 2014, two accomplished wrestlers of Kazakhstan Vadim Psaryev and Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov were inducted into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame, Switzerland.

In 2016, Kunanbay film was screened in the main competition section of the 7th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival alongside 60 feature films, documentaries and animations from 33 countries.

In 2017, Kazakhstan for the first time took part in the 18th World Summer Polonia Games held in the Polish city of Toruń bringing together teams of amateur athletes from 32 countries. The Kazakh team made up of 17 amateur athletes from Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty won 11 medals, including three gold medals.

In 2017, the film by National Geographic about the Kazakh capital’s megaconstructions premiered in 22 languages in more than 40 countries. The film also featured First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In 2017, Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was the best in the nomination Best Singer of the Year at Golden Melody Awards in Hong Kong.



