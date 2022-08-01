1 August 2022 08:00

August 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of August.



NAMES

(1893-1966) is the Kazakh folk craftsman, self-taught, developed handmade manufacture of Kazakh musical instruments.

He was born in Pavlodar region. worked at the Kurmangazy Kazakh Music Conservatoire, the Zhambyl Philharmonic. He focused don reconstructing, renovating and improving music instruments.













(1932-2013) is the composer, People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the Kazakh SSR State Prize, merited worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Tchaikovsky Alma-Ata Music College, the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.













(1971) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Portugal.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Satbayev Polytechnic Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since September 2019.









(1976) is the Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kostanay Law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Has been acting since 2022.













(1978) is the Chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Public Administration Academy, Columbia University, Public Administration Master’s Programme, the Harvard Kennedy School.

Has been working since December 2019.









(1978) is the deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Kokshetau region is the graduate of the Almaty University of technology and Business, Financial Academy.

Has been appointed to the post in April 2021.













(1982) is the deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the legislation and judicial and legal reform committee.

Born in Osh region, Kyrgyzstan, is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Turan University, the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

Has been serving since 2021.