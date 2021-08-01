August 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of August.

Kamar Kassymov (1893-1966) – Kazakh folk craftsman, self-taught, promoter, and founder of the development of handmade manufacture of Kazakh musical instruments.

Born in Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region. He worked as a chief specialist of the workshop-laboratory at the Kurmangazy Kazakh Muscial Conservatory, and later at the Zhambyl Philharmonic.





Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev (1932-2013) – composer, people’s artist of the USSR, winner of the Kazakh SSR State Prize, merited worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, Labor Hero of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the historical and theoretical department and dombra class of the Tchaikovsky Alma-Ata Musical College, Yevgeny Brusilovsky composition class at the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory, upskilling courses at the Union of Composers of the USSR.

Between 1967-1975, he worked as a rector at the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory. In 1968, he served as Chairman, First Secretary of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan.

In 1991, he chaired the State Culture Committee of Kazakhstan. From 1992 to 1993, he was Minister of Culture of Kazakhstan. In 2003, he was a professor at the Kazakh National Music Academy.

He authored four collections of songs and romances, music to films, theatrical plays.

Salidat Kaipbekova (1961-2016) – Stateswoman and public figure of Kazkahstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University.

Between 2010 and 2014, she served as Minister of Health of Kazakhstan. In 2014 and 2015, she was First Vice Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan. Between 2015 and 2016, she worked as Chairwoman of the Board of the National Medical Holding.





Daulet Batrashev (1971) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Portugal.

He is a graduate of the Satpayev Polytechnic Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 1995 and 1996, he worked as a specialist, senior specialist of the international department of the Kazakh President’s Office. In 1996 and 1997, he was attaché of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Northern Ireland. From 1997 to 1999, he served as the second, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Minister, advisor to the Kazakh Foreign Minister. In 1999 and 2002, he was an assistant to the Kazakh PM.

Between 2011 and 2014, he served as Minister-Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Northern Ireland. In 2014 and 2019, he was Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.





Darkhan Zhazykbayev (1976) – Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Natioal University, Kostanay Law Institute of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.





Madina Abylkasymova (1978) – Chairwoman of the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kazakh State Administration Academy, receives her master’s degree from Columbia University, master's degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.

In 2012, she worked as the Deputy Head for Kazakhstan at the World Bank. Between 2013 and 2014, she was vice minister of economics and budget planning of Kazakhstan. In 2014 and 2018, she served as a minister of national economy of Kazakhstan. From 2018 to 2019, she was a labour and social development minister of Kazakhstan. In 2019, she joined the National Bank of Kazakhstan as Deputy Chairwoman.





Vakil Nabiyev (1982) – Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on legislation and judicial and legal reform.

Born in Osh region, Kyrgyzstan, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Turan University, majored in cultural studies (2014) and political studies (2017) at the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.



