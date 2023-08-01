August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.



1955 – Worker’s settlements of Kantagi and Mirgalimsay in Turkistan district of the South Kazakhstan region are transformed into a city and named as Kentau.

1967 – Dos-Mukassan ensemble give their first concert in Bayanaul, Pavlodar region. This day is deemed to be the official birthday of the ensemble.

1967 – Bulat Aytukhanov founds the first in Kazakhstan and USSR culture and art ballet ensemble of choreographic miniatures «Young Ballet of Alma-Ata» and becomes its one and only chief, teacher, performer and concertmaster. In 1975, the team is renamed as the State Ensemble of Classical Dance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 1998, it received the status of academic ensemble and in 2003, it turns into the State Academic Theatre of Dance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2003 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in a ceremony of shipment of the first batch of oil from Karachaganak to CPC pipeline.

2008 – Abylai Khan Museum opens its doors in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

2013 – The Consulate General of the U.S. in Almaty issues for the first time 5-year entry visas for the nationals of Kazakhstan.

2018 – Kazakhstani doctors are first in the world to perform a donor heart transplant on a patient with an artificial heart implant.

2022 – Monument to famous poet, honored worker of art of the Kazakh SSR Nurlybek Baimuratov is unveiled in Abai region.