Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 August 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

    EVENTS

    1967 – Bolat Ayukhanov founds the first-ever not only in Kazakhstan but also in the Soviet Union the choreographic miniatures ensemble Young ballet of Alma-Ata.

    1991 – The monument to legendary Kazakh people’s akyn, singer, composer Akan Seri Koramsauly unveils in Kokshetau.

    2008 – The Abylai Khan Residence Museum Complex opens in Petropavlovsk.

    2013– For the first time ever, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty issues five-year entry visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2015 – The capital of Tatarstan holds the Eurasian Local Governments Congress «Local Decisions for Global Development: towards Eurasian Integration» bringing together the mayors of over 100 cities of Russia and CIS countries.

    2018 – The Kazakhstani doctors perform a donor heart transplant on a patient with an artificial heart implant for the first time in the world’s history.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 1. Today's Birthdays
    July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    July 31. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h