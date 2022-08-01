Qazaq TV
August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
1 August 2022 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

EVENTS

1967 – Bolat Ayukhanov founds the first-ever not only in Kazakhstan but also in the Soviet Union the choreographic miniatures ensemble Young ballet of Alma-Ata.

1991 – The monument to legendary Kazakh people’s akyn, singer, composer Akan Seri Koramsauly unveils in Kokshetau.

2008 – The Abylai Khan Residence Museum Complex opens in Petropavlovsk.

2013– For the first time ever, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty issues five-year entry visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2015 – The capital of Tatarstan holds the Eurasian Local Governments Congress «Local Decisions for Global Development: towards Eurasian Integration» bringing together the mayors of over 100 cities of Russia and CIS countries.

2018 – The Kazakhstani doctors perform a donor heart transplant on a patient with an artificial heart implant for the first time in the world’s history.


