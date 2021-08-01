Go to the main site
    August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 August 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

    The Day of Transport Workers in Kazakhstan is marked on the first Sunday of August.

    2013 – The U.S. General Consulate in Almaty city grants entry visas for a 5-year term to Kazakhstani nationals. Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to achieve the agreement to grant such visas.

    2015 – The Congress of Local Authorities of Eurasian «Local decisions for global development: towards Eurasian integration» involving heads of over 100 cities of Russia and the near abroad takes place in Kazan, Tatarstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

