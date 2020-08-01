Go to the main site
    August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

    EVENTS

    2003 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates ‘First Oil’ of Phase II exported from the Karachaganak Field through the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) line.

    2008 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the doors of Ablai Khan Residence Museum Complex in Petropavlovsk.

    2013 - For the first time ever, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty issues five-year entry visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2015 - Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, hosts the Eurasia Local Governments Congress «Local Decisions for Global Development: towards Eurasian Integration» with the participation of the mayors of over 100 cities of Russia and neighboring countries. Within the framework of the Congress, Astana was ranked first in the international activity rating of the Eurasian cities.

    2018 - Kazakh doctors perform a donor heart transplant on a patient with an artificial heart implant for the first time in the world’s history.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
