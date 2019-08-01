Go to the main site
    August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 August 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

    EVENTS

    1967 - Bulat Ayukhanov creates the Alma-Ata Young Ballet, the first ensembleof choreographic miniatures in the history of the Soviet Union’s culture andart.

    - Dos Mukasan, a Kazakh rock and pop music group, gives its firstconcert in Bayanaul.

    1991 A monument to the Kazakh people’s legendary poet, singer, and composerAkan Seri Koramsauly (1843-1913) is unveiled in Kokshetau.

    2003 - The first oil took place, in which President of the Republic ofKazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates ‘First Oil’ of Phase II exportedfrom the Karachaganak Field through the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium)pipeline.

    2008 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the doors of Ablai Khan ResidenceMuseum Complex in Petropavlovsk.

    2012 – ‘Harmony Lessons’ drama by Emir Baigazin wins the Work inProgress section competition at the Sarajevo FilmFestival.

    2013 - For the first time ever, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty issuesfive-year entry visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2017 - Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla, a 24-year-old cyclist of Astana Women'sTeam, wins the 17th edition of La Vuelta Feminina inCosta Rica.

    2018 - Kazakh doctors perform an orthotopic heart transplant ona patient with an artificial heart implant for the first timein the world’s history.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

