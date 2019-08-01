Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Almas Zheksenbekov
1 August 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

EVENTS

1967 - Bulat Ayukhanov creates the Alma-Ata Young Ballet, the first ensemble of choreographic miniatures in the history of the Soviet Union’s culture and art.

- Dos Mukasan, a Kazakh rock and pop music group, gives its first concert in Bayanaul.

1991 A monument to the Kazakh people’s legendary poet, singer, and composer Akan Seri Koramsauly (1843-1913) is unveiled in Kokshetau.

2003 - The first oil took place, in which President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates ‘First Oil’ of Phase II exported from the Karachaganak Field through the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) pipeline.

2008 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the doors of Ablai Khan Residence Museum Complex in Petropavlovsk.

2012 – ‘Harmony Lessons’ drama by Emir Baigazin wins the Work in Progress section competition at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

2013 - For the first time ever, the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty issues five-year entry visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2017 - Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla, a 24-year-old cyclist of Astana Women's Team, wins the 17th edition of La Vuelta Feminina in Costa Rica.

2018 - Kazakh doctors perform an orthotopic heart transplant on a patient with an artificial heart implant for the first time in the world’s history.

History of Kazakhstan    Events   Interesting facts and stories  
