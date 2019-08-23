Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau to host bike ride dedicated to Kazakhstani oil’s 120th anniversary

Almas Zheksenbekov
23 August 2019, 21:36
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A bike ride dedicated to Kazakhstani oil will take place in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A bike race dedicated to the 120th Anniversary of Kazakhstani oil will be held in Atyrau on August 24, from 9.30 a.m. through 11.00 a.m. Around 150 employees of Embamunaigas JSC, including those of the management team structural divisions, will participate in the mass sporting event,» the press service of the city administration said.

For reference:

The first oil in Kazakhstan was produced at the Karashungul structure in 1899.

