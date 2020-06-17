Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau to close down kindergartens

    17 June 2020, 21:27

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau city will again close down kindergartens and the River Ural quay, Kazinform reports.

    The chief sanitary doctor of the region amended the decree aimed at fighting against coronavirus. The restrictions will be prolonged in the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region until full stabilization of the epidemiological situation. It is forbidden to visit public places, including squares, parks and the riverwalk. All the pre-school facilities, camps will be shut once again. As earlier reported the kindergartens resumed their work after June 10.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan