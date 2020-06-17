Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau to close down kindergartens

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2020, 21:27
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau city will again close down kindergartens and the River Ural quay, Kazinform reports.

The chief sanitary doctor of the region amended the decree aimed at fighting against coronavirus. The restrictions will be prolonged in the city of Atyrau and Atyrau region until full stabilization of the epidemiological situation. It is forbidden to visit public places, including squares, parks and the riverwalk. All the pre-school facilities, camps will be shut once again. As earlier reported the kindergartens resumed their work after June 10.

