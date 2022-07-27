Qazaq TV
Atyrau to build boarding school for children gifted in sport
27 July 2022 11:05

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A boarding school for children gifted in sport will be built in Nursaya microdistrict of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the municipal sport and physical culture department, a land plot for the construction of the school has already been allotted. The project worth over 11 billion tenge will be built in 2023-2025.

The boarding school will accommodate up to 900 students, 200-250 of which will be from rural areas.

The 300-seat school will also have a 250-bed dormitory, a 75-bed hotel and a sports facility for 1,000 spectators.

The boarding school will focus on development of all types of wrestling and team sports like football, basketball, volleyball.

The construction of the school will let employ up to 400 people.



Correspondent
