Atyrau to build 6,500 apartments in 2020

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM One of the key tasks of Atyrau region is to build this year 800,000 sq m of housing or 6,500 apartments, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development’s Facebook account reads.

KZT 8.1 bln was invested into the housing construction in the first quarter of 2020, 149,600 sq m or 1,278 apartments were built. The Nurly Zhol state program provides KZT 20.3 bln for realization of 95 projects in the sphere of housing construction and engineering and communications infrastructure. 925 workplaces will be created at large.

Besides, it is planned to construct 38,000 sq m of rental housing and housing bought through home loans. Till the end of year it is targeted to put into service 10,200 sq m of rental housing or 157 apartments. 480 new workplaces will be created to build housing for vulnerable social groups, low-income and large families.



