Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau to build 6,500 apartments in 2020

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2020, 17:10
Atyrau to build 6,500 apartments in 2020

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM One of the key tasks of Atyrau region is to build this year 800,000 sq m of housing or 6,500 apartments, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development’s Facebook account reads.

KZT 8.1 bln was invested into the housing construction in the first quarter of 2020, 149,600 sq m or 1,278 apartments were built. The Nurly Zhol state program provides KZT 20.3 bln for realization of 95 projects in the sphere of housing construction and engineering and communications infrastructure. 925 workplaces will be created at large.

Besides, it is planned to construct 38,000 sq m of rental housing and housing bought through home loans. Till the end of year it is targeted to put into service 10,200 sq m of rental housing or 157 apartments. 480 new workplaces will be created to build housing for vulnerable social groups, low-income and large families.


Atyrau region   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA