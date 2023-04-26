Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2023, 08:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «A 150-bed rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities will be built in Atyrau,» Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection Yerbol Ospanov said.

In Atyrau, the vice minister visited centres providing services to people with special needs.

«Construction of rehabilitation centres started countrywide. One of the centres will be built in Atyrau. Besides, there will be a rehabilitation equipment park enabling people to obtain access to up-to-date, expensive rehabilitation equipment,» he said.

There is a 55-bed rehabilitation centre in the region as of now. It provides treatment to more than 100 patients a year.


