Atyrau sends 20t of fish to flood-hit Maktaaral

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - 20 tons of fish and humanitarian aid worth KZT12 million arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region from Atyrau, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the governor of Turkestan region.

The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Akim of Atyrau region, chairman of the Atyrau regional branch of the Nur Otan party, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.

In addition, Transservice Akzhol sent food and clothes for residents of the flood-hit Maktaaral district.

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.





