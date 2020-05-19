Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau sends 20t of fish to flood-hit Maktaaral

    19 May 2020, 12:21

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - 20 tons of fish and humanitarian aid worth KZT12 million arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region from Atyrau, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the governor of Turkestan region.

    The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Akim of Atyrau region, chairman of the Atyrau regional branch of the Nur Otan party, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.

    In addition, Transservice Akzhol sent food and clothes for residents of the flood-hit Maktaaral district.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Charity Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events