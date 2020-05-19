Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau sends 20t of fish to flood-hit Maktaaral

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 May 2020, 12:21
Atyrau sends 20t of fish to flood-hit Maktaaral

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - 20 tons of fish and humanitarian aid worth KZT12 million arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region from Atyrau, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the governor of Turkestan region.

The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Akim of Atyrau region, chairman of the Atyrau regional branch of the Nur Otan party, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.

In addition, Transservice Akzhol sent food and clothes for residents of the flood-hit Maktaaral district.

photo

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. About ten villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

photo

photo

photo

photo



Atyrau region   Charity   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10