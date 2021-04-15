Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Atyrau rgn toughens quarantine measures

    15 April 2021, 17:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region announced the amendments to the decree On toughening quarantine measures to curb coronavirus spread in Atyrau region as of March 26, Kazinform reports.

    The amendments inserted ban offline learning at vocational and higher educational establishments, offline schooling but for 9, 11, 12 grades. Mosques, churches, cathedrals and synagogues are not allowed to work on Sundays. No less than 80% of employees should work at home. Public transport will also suspend its services on Sundays.

    The new decree takes effect at 00:00 April 17.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months