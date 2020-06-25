Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn to strengthen quarantine measures during weekends

Alzhanova Raushan
25 June 2020, 15:56
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region will strengthen quarantine measures on June 27-29. A corresponding decision was made by the Chief sanitary doctor of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Additional temporary restrictive measures will be introduced from 00:00 on June 27 till 00:00 of June 29, 2020.

Thus, the operation of shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses, chain stores, indoor food and non-food markets as well as bazaars, public catering facilities, fitness centers and other sports facilities, beauty salons, SPA centers, public baths, swimming pools and saunas will be suspended.

People above the age of 65 are not recommended to leave their homes.

Residents of the regional center are not allowed to visit parks, squares, promenades, beaches and other places of recreation. Public transport operation will also be suspended.




