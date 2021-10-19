Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn to plant 7 mln trees

    19 October 2021, 20:02

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the next five years Atyrau region will plant 7 mln trees, Kazinform reports.

    »The complex plan for forestation and regeneration program for 2021-2025 was elaborated in the region. It is planned to plant 905,000 trees in the territory of 309 ha. Over 700,000 were planted in the spring. The rest will be planted in the autumn. The trees will be planted in the woodlands in Kurmangazy, Indersky, Makhambet districts and the city of Atyrau and rural settlements,« deputy head of the natural resources and environmental protection department Nurgul Kaliyev said.

    Volunteers, representatives of NGOs, public servants and locals take part in tree planting.

    It is targeted to plant 7 mln trees in the territory of 2,000 ha over the next five years. The first autumn planting started on October 16. Some 1,000 seedlings were planted under the Bul menin agashym (This is my tree) campaign.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

