Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn to open coronavirus crisis centre

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 July 2020, 11:35
Atyrau rgn to open coronavirus crisis centre

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM The coronavirus crisis centre is expected to open in Atyrau region.

The Atyrau region administration is ordered to set up the regional crisis centre to fight against coronavirus infection. It is purposed to monitor quarantine restrictions and situation. In case of need it is expected to propose stricter quarantine measures.

As earlier Kazakhstan has imposed strict quarantine since 00:00 July 5 to last until 00:00 July 19, 2020.

The quarantine introduced earlier in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield remains in effect.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA