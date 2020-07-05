Atyrau rgn to open coronavirus crisis centre

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM The coronavirus crisis centre is expected to open in Atyrau region.

The Atyrau region administration is ordered to set up the regional crisis centre to fight against coronavirus infection. It is purposed to monitor quarantine restrictions and situation. In case of need it is expected to propose stricter quarantine measures.

As earlier Kazakhstan has imposed strict quarantine since 00:00 July 5 to last until 00:00 July 19, 2020.

The quarantine introduced earlier in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield remains in effect.