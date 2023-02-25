Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Atyrau rgn to commission 9 medical facilities this year

    25 February 2023, 09:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «This year Atyrau region will commission nine medical facilities,» head of the regional construction department Nurbergen Kusainov said.

    A 75-bed central hospital is being constructed in Kulsary town, an outpatient clinic for 50 appointments in Bereke neighborhood unit, and an adding to the building of the children’s rehabilitation centre in Atyrau. Besides, new aid-first-points will open their doors in Aidyn, Karagai, Akkaiyn, Kozdikara, Akkistau villages.

    He added a cancer detection centre and a radiological treatment unit equipped with hi-tech medical technologies will be built in the city of Atyrau.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Construction Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
    Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays