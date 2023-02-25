Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn to commission 9 medical facilities this year

25 February 2023, 09:42
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «This year Atyrau region will commission nine medical facilities,» head of the regional construction department Nurbergen Kusainov said.

A 75-bed central hospital is being constructed in Kulsary town, an outpatient clinic for 50 appointments in Bereke neighborhood unit, and an adding to the building of the children’s rehabilitation centre in Atyrau. Besides, new aid-first-points will open their doors in Aidyn, Karagai, Akkaiyn, Kozdikara, Akkistau villages.

He added a cancer detection centre and a radiological treatment unit equipped with hi-tech medical technologies will be built in the city of Atyrau.


