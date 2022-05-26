Atyrau rgn to build 8 cultural facilities

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Five cultural houses are being built in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the construction department of Atyrau region, the construction of five cultural houses at the expense of the local budget is underway in the region. Their total capacity is 1,300 sits. The houses are to be commissioned this year.

It is also said that the preparation of design and estimate documentation for constructing buildings of the regional and city archives began this year in the region. One of the oil companies is to build a Palace of Peace and Accord in Atyrau city.



