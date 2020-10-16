Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn stockpiled pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 treatment sufficient for 3 mths

    16 October 2020, 16:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The three-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals used to treat the COVID-19 infection has been created in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the press service of the region’s health office.

    It is said that 40 names of the essential pharmaceuticals have been obtained through the social and business corporation Atyrau in order to ensure a stable supply of pharmaceuticals to the pharmacies’ network. Half of the pharmaceuticals have been delivered to 164 pharmacies, and the rest is stored in the stabilization fund.

    According to the acting head of the regional health office, Askhan Baidualiyev, the region has a three-month stockpile of the essential pharmaceuticals. 9 names of the pharmaceuticals have been delivered thanks to sponsors’ help. Mr Baidualiyev also added that the region has medical masks and disposable gloves in sufficient amounts.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months