Atyrau rgn still in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region still remains in the «red zone» for coronavirus spread, Kazinform cites the National Center for Public Health.

According to the COVID-19 map, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities as well as Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions are now in the «yellow zone».

The rest of the regions are in the «green zone» for coronavirus spread.