    Atyrau rgn shuts its quarantine hospitals

    28 July 2020, 18:43

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - The quarantine hospitals are being closed down in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, head of the regional health office, the places that once have been under quarantine are being shut down, expect for temporary and infectious hospitals, due to the improvements in the epidemic situation. He also said that a greater burden would be placed on the clinics' mobile groups. There are 77 such groups across the region and it is said their number will rise.

    In Atyrau region, there have been over 2 thousand medical workers fighting the COVID-19 virus, with 55 young medical workers joined recently.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

