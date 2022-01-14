Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 62.2% at infectious diseases hospitals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 62.2% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 17.2% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 363 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 62.2% of the total beds.

10 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.2%.

The region has reported no death from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Earlier it was reported that the region sees the number of COVID-19 cases increase sharply.



