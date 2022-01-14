Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 62.2% at infectious diseases hospitals

    14 January 2022, 07:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 62.2% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 17.2% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 363 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 62.2% of the total beds.

    10 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.2%.

    The region has reported no death from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Earlier it was reported that the region sees the number of COVID-19 cases increase sharply.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months