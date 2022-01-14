Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 62.2% at infectious diseases hospitals

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 January 2022, 07:48
Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 62.2% at infectious diseases hospitals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 62.2% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 17.2% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 363 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 62.2% of the total beds.

10 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.2%.

The region has reported no death from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Earlier it was reported that the region sees the number of COVID-19 cases increase sharply.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings