Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 19.5% at infectious diseases hospitals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 19.5% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 22.4% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 113 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 19.5% of the total beds. 13 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 22.4%.

Earlier it was reported that over 300 pregnant women and nursing mothers have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.



