Atyrau rgn sees occupancy rate of 10.8% at infectious diseases hospitals

4 February 2022, 08:56
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 10.8% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 19.8% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 256 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 10.8% of the total beds. 21 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 19.8%.

Earlier it was reported that 5,278 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at home.


