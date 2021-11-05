Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn sees infectious diseases bed occupancy rate of 25.8%

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 November 2021, 07:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 25.8% and that of ICU beds – 17.3% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 181 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 25.8% of the total beds. 13 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.3%.

As earlier reported 14 thousand teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.


