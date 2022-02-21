Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn sees drop in fresh daily cases of coronavirus infection

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 February 2022, 21:14
Atyrau rgn sees drop in fresh daily cases of coronavirus infection

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 11 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 11 cases, Atyrau city has added seven infections. Three more COVID-19 cases have been added at the Tengiz oilfield, and one in Zhylyoisk district.

Out of the daily cases, three are with symptoms and eight without symptoms. 121 people have defeated the virus in the region over the past day.

509 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, four are being treated at the second regional hospital, 49 at the modular hospital, and 12 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.


