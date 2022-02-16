Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn’s reports 4 daily COVID-19 cases

    16 February 2022, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Four COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected at the Tengiz oilfield and one in Kurmangazinsk district.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, one is said to with symptoms and three without. The region has posted 202 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 1,283 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, nine at the regional hospital, 81 at the modular hospital, nine at the phthisiopulmonary center, and 19 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
