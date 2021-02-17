Go to the main site
    Atyrau rgn’s laboratories conduct 7,000 daily COVID-19 tests

    17 February 2021, 19:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The laboratories have increased the number of daily COVID-19 PCR tests to 7,000 in Atyrau region, Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov told a reporting meeting on the 2020 outcomes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s governor, there were only 2 laboratories conducting 350 tests a day at the beginning of the pandemic. Now their number stands at 11 with the total capacity of 7,000 daily tests.

    There are stockpiles of pharmaceuticals in the region’s pharmacy network, obtained through the social and entrepreneurial corporations Atyrau.

    The governor added that first one thousand people had been given Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shots in the region since February 1.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
