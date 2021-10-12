Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn’s COVID-19 daily case count falls to 13

    12 October 2021, 16:00

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 13, Atyrau city has reported seven cases of COVID-19. Four fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Two daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Kurmangazinsk district.

    Of the daily case count, seven infections are with symptoms and six without symptoms. The region has also registered 51 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 334 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 74 at the modular hospital, 44 at the second regional hospital, 36 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 53 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months