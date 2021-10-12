Atyrau rgn’s COVID-19 daily case count falls to 13

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 13, Atyrau city has reported seven cases of COVID-19. Four fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Two daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Kurmangazinsk district.

Of the daily case count, seven infections are with symptoms and six without symptoms. The region has also registered 51 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 334 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 74 at the modular hospital, 44 at the second regional hospital, 36 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 53 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.