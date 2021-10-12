Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Atyrau rgn’s COVID-19 daily case count falls to 13

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 16:00
Atyrau rgn’s COVID-19 daily case count falls to 13

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 13, Atyrau city has reported seven cases of COVID-19. Four fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Two daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Kurmangazinsk district.

Of the daily case count, seven infections are with symptoms and six without symptoms. The region has also registered 51 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 334 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 74 at the modular hospital, 44 at the second regional hospital, 36 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 53 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings