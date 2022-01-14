Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn’s COVID-19 cases rise to 437 in past 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 January 2022, 15:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 437 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 437, Atyrau city has reported 304 cases of COVID-19. 25 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, 18 have been detected in Zhylyoisk district, 23 in Inderisk district, 17 in Isatay district, 13 in Kyzylkoginsk district, 14 in Kurmangazinsk district, seven in Makatsk district, and 16 in Makhambet district.

263 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 174 - asymptomatic. The region has posted 43 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 646 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 197 at the modular hospital, seven at the phthisiopulmonary center, 31 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 218 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


