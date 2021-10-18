Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn’s 281 residents under home treatment for COVID-19

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 October 2021, 16:10
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 42 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, of the 42 new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the region in the past 24 hours, Atyrau city has added 19 infections. Five more COVID-19 cases detected as a result of screenings have been added at the Tengiz oilfield

Five daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, five in Inderisk district, and eight in Kurmangazinsk district.

According to the press service, of the 42 daily cases, 28 are with symptoms and 14 without symptoms. 63 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

281 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 94 are being treated at the modular hospital, 19 at the second regional hospital, 33 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 68 at the dormitories, and 410 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


