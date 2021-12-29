Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

    29 December 2021, 07:43

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 11.7% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 17.2% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 68 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 11.7% of the total beds. 10 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.2%.

    Notably, the region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region