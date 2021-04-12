Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Atyrau rgn reports rise in COVID-19 cases in districts

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 131 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours, including 63 symptomatic and 68 asymptomatic ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, out of the 131 COVID-19 cases, 99 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has registered 10 fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. It is said that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the region’s districts, with Zhylyoisk district reporting five new infections, Indersk district – four, Kurmangasinsk district – nine, Makhambet district, Issatai district – one.

708 residents of Atyrau region with COVID-19 are under home treatment, 169 are said to receive treatment at the modular hospital, 60 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 92 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 149 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

158 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the region over the past day.

Atyrau region is placed in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

As reported earlier, eight thousand doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the region.


