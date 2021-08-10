Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Atyrau rgn reports record high of 627 new daily coronavirus cases

    10 August 2021, 12:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, 627 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, 430 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau city. 75 coronavirus infections have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    The region’s Zhylynoisk district has reported 46 daily infections, Inderisk district– 12, Isatay district – 14, Kyzylkuginsk district – 15, Kurmangazinsk district – 15, Makatsk district – 10, and Makhambet district – 10.

    Out of the total fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 420 are symptomatic and 207 asymptomatic. The region has also reported 284 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 6,070 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 174 at the modular hospital, 183 at the second regional hospital, 103 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 106 at the cardiocenter, 101 at the railway hospital, 399 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 137 at the regional hospital, 129 at the dormitories, and 428 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region remains in the «dark red zone» for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region