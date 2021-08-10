Atyrau rgn reports record high of 627 new daily coronavirus cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, 627 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, 430 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau city. 75 coronavirus infections have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region’s Zhylynoisk district has reported 46 daily infections, Inderisk district– 12, Isatay district – 14, Kyzylkuginsk district – 15, Kurmangazinsk district – 15, Makatsk district – 10, and Makhambet district – 10.

Out of the total fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 420 are symptomatic and 207 asymptomatic. The region has also reported 284 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 6,070 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 174 at the modular hospital, 183 at the second regional hospital, 103 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 106 at the cardiocenter, 101 at the railway hospital, 399 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 137 at the regional hospital, 129 at the dormitories, and 428 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region remains in the «dark red zone» for the spread of the coronavirus infection.