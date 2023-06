Atyrau rgn reports more recovered cases from coronavirus

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 14 more people, including 12 men and 2 women, recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Atyrau region's akimat (administration).

According to the press service, all of them tested negative for the novel virus and are in satisfactory condition.

The overall number of recovered cases in Atyrau region stands at 834.